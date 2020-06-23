Chart: Tepid adult-use cannabis sales in Massachusetts for first week of reopening

Articles

Recreational marijuana stores reopened in Massachusetts in late May after a state-mandated, two-month shutdown in response to the coronavirus, but sales during the first week were lukewarm. Retailers across the state generated $13.6 million for the week of May 25, up about 60% from the same week in 2019. By comparison, through the first 12 […]

