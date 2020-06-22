The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Curaleaf amends deal to acquire cannabis multistate operator Grassroots

Vertically integrated cannabis company Curaleaf Holdings revised its deal to acquire privately owned multistate operator Grassroots Cannabis The stock and cash transaction was originally announced in July 2019 with a price tag of $875 million. But since then cannabis stock prices have fallen. In a note issued Monday, Stifel GMP analysts Robert Fagan and Andrew Partheniou […]

