Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Monday, 22 June 2020 21:03 Hits: 0

Vertically integrated cannabis company Curaleaf Holdings revised its deal to acquire privately owned multistate operator Grassroots Cannabis The stock and cash transaction was originally announced in July 2019 with a price tag of $875 million. But since then cannabis stock prices have fallen. In a note issued Monday, Stifel GMP analysts Robert Fagan and Andrew Partheniou […]

Curaleaf amends deal to acquire cannabis multistate operator Grassroots is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/curaleaf-amends-deal-to-acquire-cannabis-multistate-operator-grassroots/