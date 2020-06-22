Category: Cannabis Hits: 0
Vertically integrated cannabis company Curaleaf Holdings revised its deal to acquire privately owned multistate operator Grassroots Cannabis The stock and cash transaction was originally announced in July 2019 with a price tag of $875 million. But since then cannabis stock prices have fallen. In a note issued Monday, Stifel GMP analysts Robert Fagan and Andrew Partheniou […]
Curaleaf amends deal to acquire cannabis multistate operator Grassroots is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs
