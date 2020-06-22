The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Oregon mulls banning additives in marijuana vaping products

The Oregon Liquor Control Commission, which regulates marijuana in the state, took its first step toward adopting rules that would ban non-cannabis additives from inhalable products containing THC, though MJ-derived terpenes will be allowed. Although much of the evidence for the vaping illness outbreak that began in the summer of 2019 points to illicit-market products, […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/oregon-mulls-banning-additives-in-marijuana-vaping-products/

