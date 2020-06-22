Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Monday, 22 June 2020 10:30 Hits: 0

The owner of pioneering High Times magazine is scrambling to close a marijuana retail acquisition in California that includes a tangle of owners and entities, several social equity partners and properties not yet built out. Los Angeles-based High Times Holding is trying to complete the $67.5 million deal with Harvest Health & Recreation by putting […]

High Times’ cannabis retail bid complicated by web of owners, social equity partners is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/high-times-cannabis-retail-bid-complicated-by-web-of-owners-social-equity-partners/