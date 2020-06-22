The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

High Times’ cannabis retail bid complicated by web of owners, social equity partners

Category: Cannabis Hits: 0

The owner of pioneering High Times magazine is scrambling to close a marijuana retail acquisition in California that includes a tangle of owners and entities, several social equity partners and properties not yet built out. Los Angeles-based High Times Holding is trying to complete the $67.5 million deal with Harvest Health & Recreation by putting […]

High Times’ cannabis retail bid complicated by web of owners, social equity partners is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/high-times-cannabis-retail-bid-complicated-by-web-of-owners-social-equity-partners/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version