Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Saturday, 20 June 2020 14:00 Hits: 0

Cannabis multistate operator Acreage Holdings obtained a $15 million short-term loan with an eye-popping 60% yearly interest rate. The secured note, received from an unidentified institutional investor, matures in four months. MJBizDaily takeaway: That astronomical interest rate, which required Acreage to put up as collateral its marijuana business facilities in three states as well as its […]

Week in Review: Acreage cannabis loan’s steep interest rate, Big Tobacco-MJ bankruptcy, Missouri starts cultivation & more is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/week-in-review-acreage-marijuana-loans-steep-interest-rate-big-tobacco-cannabis-bankruptcy-missouri-starts-mj-cultivation-more/