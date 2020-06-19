Insurance-covered reimbursements for medical cannabis sets record in Germany

Articles

Insurance reimbursements for medical cannabis in Germany continue to reach fresh quarterly records, according to new data for the January-March period. In the first quarter of 2020, total reimbursement of cannabis and marijuana-related medicines reached 38.9 million euros ($43.7 million), the German National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Funds (GKV-Spitzenverband) reported. That is 6% higher […]

