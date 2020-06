Montana group submits signatures for adult-use cannabis initiative

Articles

A group behind legalizing recreational marijuana in Montana said it is submitting for verification roughly 52,000 signatures – more than double the required amount – to qualify a November ballot initiative that would regulate and tax adult-use MJ sales in the state. New Approach Montana started collecting signatures May 9, observing strict public health protocols, […]

