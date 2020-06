Canadian cannabis sales remain strong in April despite COVID-19 pandemic

Articles

Retail cannabis sales in Canada declined only slightly despite the COVID-19 pandemic, falling 0.6% from March’s record high to 180.1 million Canadian dollars ($132.7 million) in April. The new monthly retail sales data from Statistics Canada bode well for Canada’s cannabis industry, showing continued demand for regulated adult-use marijuana even as the country’s non-cannabis retail […]

