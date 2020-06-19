A day too late: US appellate court tosses marijuana tax bill challenge

Articles

One day is critical when it comes to filing court appeals, especially if you don’t use an approved delivery service. That’s what two California marijuana companies learned when the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, based in San Francisco, threw out their challenge of a nearly $2 million combined tax bill. Organic Cannabis Foundation and […]

