The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

A day too late: US appellate court tosses marijuana tax bill challenge

Category: Cannabis Hits: 2

One day is critical when it comes to filing court appeals, especially if you don’t use an approved delivery service. That’s what two California marijuana companies learned when the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, based in San Francisco, threw out their challenge of a nearly $2 million combined tax bill. Organic Cannabis Foundation and […]

A day too late: US appellate court tosses marijuana tax bill challenge is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/us-appellate-court-tosses-marijuana-tax-bill-challenge/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version