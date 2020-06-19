MedMen loses Virginia medical cannabis dispensary license

Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Friday, 19 June 2020

Virginia regulators voted to rescind the medical marijuana dispensary license held by embattled multistate cannabis company MedMen Enterprises in the town of Staunton, less than a month after the state’s governor signed a bill to legalize MMJ. The conditional license was originally granted to Chicago-based PharmaCann, with whom MedMen was set to merge in 2019. […]

