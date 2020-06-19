The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

MedMen loses Virginia medical cannabis dispensary license

Virginia regulators voted to rescind the medical marijuana dispensary license held by embattled multistate cannabis company MedMen Enterprises in the town of Staunton, less than a month after the state’s governor signed a bill to legalize MMJ. The conditional license was originally granted to Chicago-based PharmaCann, with whom MedMen was set to merge in 2019. […]

