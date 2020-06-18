Bierman and Modlin leave board of cannabis firm MedMen

Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Thursday, 18 June 2020

The co-founders of California-based multistate marijuana operator MedMen are completely out of the company, having relinquished their roles on the board of directors. According to a news release, former CEO Adam Bierman stepped down from his seat on the board, and ex-president Andrew Modlin left his post as an “observer” to the board. In addition, Modlin’s […]

