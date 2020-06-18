Denver awards first license for medical marijuana R&D

Articles

The city of Denver issued its first medical marijuana research and development license to study MJ-related treatments for diseases. The license went to Denver-based medical marijuana company MedPharm. The permit allows the company to cultivate, process, manufacture and transfer marijuana to other laboratories or cannabis businesses for research purposes. Albert Gutierrez, CEO of MedPharm, told […]

