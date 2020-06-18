The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Hexo completes sale of cannabis greenhouse acquired from Newstrike

Category: Cannabis Hits: 0

Hexo Corp. has completed the sale of the Niagara, Ontario-based cultivation facility it acquired as part of a 263 million Canadian dollar ($193 million) deal to buy Newstrike Brands Ltd. last year. The sale of the greenhouse fetched approximately CA$10.25 million. Cultivation was suspended at the Niagara facility in late 2019 as part of a […]

Hexo completes sale of cannabis greenhouse acquired from Newstrike is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/hexo-completes-sale-of-cannabis-greenhouse-acquired-from-newstrike/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version