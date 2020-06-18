Hexo completes sale of cannabis greenhouse acquired from Newstrike

Articles

Hexo Corp. has completed the sale of the Niagara, Ontario-based cultivation facility it acquired as part of a 263 million Canadian dollar ($193 million) deal to buy Newstrike Brands Ltd. last year. The sale of the greenhouse fetched approximately CA$10.25 million. Cultivation was suspended at the Niagara facility in late 2019 as part of a […]

