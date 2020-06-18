Acreage subsidiary challenges Maine city’s marijuana residency rule

Articles

Maine’s largest medical marijuana company is suing the city of Portland in federal court, claiming that an adult-use licensing preference for residents violates the commerce clause of the U.S. Constitution. Wellness Connection of Maine, a vertically integrated operation with four MMJ dispensaries in the state, filed a similar legal challenge against the state. The state […]

