New Australian law looks to boost cannabis exports after COVID-19 threat passes

Australia has amended pertinent laws in an effort to put its medical cannabis and hemp exporters in a position to “come out firing” after the COVID-19 crisis eases, the country’s agriculture minister said. The Export Control Legislation Amendment (Certification of Narcotic Exports) Bill 2020 was approved in the House of Representatives on June 10 and […]

