L.A. enforcement targeting illicit cannabis operators suffers setbacks from COVID-19 fallout, budget cuts

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted cannabis enforcement initiatives in Los Angeles and caused critical budget shortfalls that could further hinder efforts to crack down on unlicensed marijuana operators. That one-two punch could present a major obstacle to the success of L.A.’s legal market. Reducing the number of illicit cannabis sellers and growers in Los Angeles […]

