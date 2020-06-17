The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switzerland releases details on recreational marijuana experiment, but full legalization likely years away

The lower house of Switzerland’s Federal Assembly approved a bill paving the way for a pilot research program that would permit the temporary production and distribution of cannabis to adults for recreational purposes. While an important milestone, the vote in early June is also symbolic of the sluggish pace at which recreational legalization is occurring […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/switzerland-releases-details-on-recreational-marijuana-experiment-but-full-legalization-likely-years-away/

