Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Wednesday, 17 June 2020 16:25 Hits: 0

Pyxus International, the first Big Tobacco company to enter the marijuana and hemp sectors, filed for bankruptcy protection after the coronavirus pandemic dealt a financial blow to its operations.

First Big Tobacco firm in marijuana seeks bankruptcy protection is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/pyxus-international-first-big-tobacco-firm-to-enter-marijuana-seeks-bankruptcy-protection/