The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Michigan recreational cannabis sales top medical for first time

Category: Cannabis Hits: 0

Adult-use marijuana sales in Michigan surpassed medical cannabis sales on a weekly basis for the first time since the state’s recreational market launched Dec. 1, 2019. According to MLive.com, recreational marijuana sales totaled $10.02 million between June 8 and June 14, beating out the MMJ market’s $9.97 million in sales for the same time period. […]

Michigan recreational cannabis sales top medical for first time is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/michigan-recreational-cannabis-sales-top-medical-for-first-time/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version