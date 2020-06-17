Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Wednesday, 17 June 2020 17:15 Hits: 0

Adult-use marijuana sales in Michigan surpassed medical cannabis sales on a weekly basis for the first time since the state’s recreational market launched Dec. 1, 2019. According to MLive.com, recreational marijuana sales totaled $10.02 million between June 8 and June 14, beating out the MMJ market’s $9.97 million in sales for the same time period. […]

Michigan recreational cannabis sales top medical for first time is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/michigan-recreational-cannabis-sales-top-medical-for-first-time/