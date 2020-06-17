Articles

Arkansas regulators approved a sixth cultivation license to support a rapidly growing medical cannabis market nearing $100 million in total sales. Carpenter Farms Medical Group, a minority-owned company, was awarded the license Tuesday, according to the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette. Currently, only three growers have sold products, but two additional ones are expected to harvest […]

Arkansas awards sixth medical marijuana grow permit as sales rise is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

