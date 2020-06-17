Articles

Marijuana multistate operator Acreage Holdings has secured a $15 million short-term loan with a whopping 60% yearly interest rate, the company said Wednesday. The secured note, obtained from a private investor, matures in four months, according to a news release. Acreage put up as collateral its marijuana business facilities in Florida, Illinois and New Jersey […]

Cannabis firm Acreage gets $15M loan at 60% interest rate

