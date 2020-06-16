Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Tuesday, 16 June 2020 17:39 Hits: 0

A meeting is scheduled for next week to discuss certain World Health Organization recommendations on cannabis and cannabis-related substances. The United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND) Secretariat earlier this month informed all permanent missions in Vienna about the meeting. During the gathering UN member countries are expected to discuss the implications of recommendations regarding […]

United Nations body to meet again this month to discuss WHO cannabis recommendations is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

