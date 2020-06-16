Recovery from losses, damage during protests will take weeks for many cannabis businesses

Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Tuesday, 16 June 2020 18:01 Hits: 0

The protests, lootings and robberies connected to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis might have died down over the past two weeks, but scores of marijuana companies are still dealing with the fallout of break-ins that began the weekend of May 29. Several of the hardest-hit shops estimated their losses and damages to be […]

