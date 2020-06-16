Articles

The president of Aurora Cannabis, Steve Dobler, is retiring from the company he helped create seven years ago. Dobler’s retirement from the Alberta cannabis producer is effective June 30, Aurora said in a press release. Dobler has been president of Aurora and a member of the company’s board since 2014. He co-founded the company in […]

Aurora Cannabis president stepping down this month is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily

