Florida medical cannabis operator starts trading on Canadian exchange

Category: Cannabis Published on Monday, 15 June 2020 16:42 Hits: 0

Bluma Wellness, which operates as One Plant in Florida’s fast-growing medical marijuana market, started trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange on Monday under the ticker symbol BWEL. Fort Lauderdale-based Bluma is the result of a reverse takeover transaction with CannCure Investments. The latter was a portfolio company of Sol Global Investments. Bluma CEO Brady Cobb […]

