Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Monday, 15 June 2020 18:41 Hits: 0

Missouri regulators approved the first medical cannabis company to start growing MMJ in the state, extending a sales launch into the fourth quarter of 2020. BeLeaf Medical’s Sinse cultivation facility in St. Louis County received final state approvals to begin cultivation, according to the St. Louis Business Journal. BeLeaf won three cultivation, two processing and […]

Missouri medical marijuana growing starts; sales expected in 4th quarter is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/missouri-medical-marijuana-growing-starts-sales-expected-in-fourth-quarter/