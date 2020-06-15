The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Cannabis firm Hexo to be dropped from benchmark Canadian stock index

Hexo Corp. is losing its spot on the S&P/TSX Composite Index, a benchmark group of stocks representing the Canadian equity market. The change will take effect June 22, according to a press release issued after markets closed Friday by index operator S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ontario-based company is the only cannabis producer among 14 […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/cannabis-firm-hexo-to-be-dropped-from-benchmark-canadian-stock-index/

