Category: Cannabis Published on Monday, 15 June 2020

Hexo Corp. is losing its spot on the S&P/TSX Composite Index, a benchmark group of stocks representing the Canadian equity market. The change will take effect June 22, according to a press release issued after markets closed Friday by index operator S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ontario-based company is the only cannabis producer among 14 […]

Cannabis firm Hexo to be dropped from benchmark Canadian stock index

