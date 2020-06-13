The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Week in Review: Renewed cannabis diversity efforts, Tilray execs sued, Canopy’s rich CEO package more

Protests across the United States over the treatment of black Americans have prompted calls for companies to address racial inequities and increase diversity. The cannabis industry has a long way to go, as evidenced by a recent study of Denver’s marijuana market. But Illinois-based Cresco Labs took a step this week by appointing the first […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/week-in-review-renewed-cannabis-diversity-efforts-tilray-execs-sued-canopys-rich-ceo-package-more/

