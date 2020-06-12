Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Friday, 12 June 2020 10:30 Hits: 0

In a preview of a hotly anticipated trial set to take place in July, a key California marijuana regulator blasted a lawsuit aimed at overturning a policy allowing statewide marijuana deliveries as “bizarre” in a new court filing. The brief, filed June 8, outlines the state’s arguments in favor of allowing marijuana companies to deliver […]

California regulator decries cannabis delivery suit as ‘bizarre’ in court filing a month before trial is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/california-marijuana-delivery-lawsuit/