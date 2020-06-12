Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Friday, 12 June 2020 20:36 Hits: 0

Rapper and actor Method Man said he’s launching a new marijuana business specifically aimed at boosting other black-owned cannabis companies. According to Bloomberg News, the business – dubbed Tical, short for Taking Into Consideration All Lives, also the name of Method Man’s first solo album – will soon begin selling marijuana products to black-owned retailers […]

Method Man starts cannabis firm to bolster blacks in industry is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/entertainer-method-man-launches-cannabis-brand-to-bolster-blacks-in-the-industry/