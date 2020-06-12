The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Method Man starts cannabis firm to bolster blacks in industry

Rapper and actor Method Man said he’s launching a new marijuana business specifically aimed at boosting other black-owned cannabis companies. According to Bloomberg News, the business – dubbed Tical, short for Taking Into Consideration All Lives, also the name of Method Man’s first solo album – will soon begin selling marijuana products to black-owned retailers […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/entertainer-method-man-launches-cannabis-brand-to-bolster-blacks-in-the-industry/

