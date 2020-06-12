Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Friday, 12 June 2020 21:35 Hits: 0

Colorado’s marijuana market took a hit in April – almost certainly the result of coronavirus-related restrictions – by nearly 8% combined for the state’s medical and recreational markets. Recreational sales in Colorado were down roughly 12% in April, clocking in at $112 million, while medical sales were actually up by 10%, at $36.5 million, according […]

Colorado marijuana sales dip in April after strong March is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

