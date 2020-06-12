Canada weighs regulatory fee deferral for cannabis firms due to COVID-19

Articles

Health Canada might give cannabis license holders a deferred deadline for paying their annual regulatory fees in light of the coronavirus pandemic. The federal health department is holding a two-week consultation to gauge industry feedback. A notice of intent for the consultation was published in the June 13 edition of the Canada Gazette. The possible […]

