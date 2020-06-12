Articles

High Times Holding Corp.’s agreement to buy planned and operating California dispensaries from multistate operator Harvest Health & Recreation has been cut to 10 from the 13 announced in late April. The Los Angeles-based owner of High Times magazine announced the amended nearly all-stock agreement on Friday. Two properties cut from the deal are operating […]

High Times revises deal to buy CA marijuana retail stores from Harvest is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

