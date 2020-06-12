The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

High Times revises deal to buy CA marijuana retail stores from Harvest

High Times Holding Corp.’s agreement to buy planned and operating California dispensaries from multistate operator Harvest Health & Recreation has been cut to 10 from the 13 announced in late April. The Los Angeles-based owner of High Times magazine announced the amended nearly all-stock agreement on Friday. Two properties cut from the deal are operating […]

High Times revises deal to buy CA marijuana retail stores from Harvest is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/high-times-revises-deal-with-harvest-to-buy-california-marijuana-retail-stores/

