Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Friday, 12 June 2020 17:28 Hits: 0

Canadian cannabis firm Canopy Growth has given its CEO position a generous salary bump this year, according to recent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, even as the company laid off a large chunk of its workforce and struggled to contain losses. The filings show that an employment offer was made to current CEO […]

Canopy Growth doubles CEO salary amid mass layoffs, mounting losses is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/canopy-growth-doubles-ceo-salary-amid-mass-layoffs-mounting-losses/