Cannabis firm iAnthus says it likely will default on interest payments again

Multistate marijuana operator iAnthus said it expects to default on interest payments due June 30 and likely will delay its quarterly earnings past an extended June 15 deadline – a move that could result in a stock trading suspension. The New York-based company, which has partly blamed the coronavirus crisis on filing delays, also said […]

