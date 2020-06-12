The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

California marijuana excise tax to remain stable through 2020

Category: Cannabis Hits: 0

The California state excise tax won’t go up in July as it did in January. The state Department of Tax and Fee Administration (CDTFA) made that announcement in a little-noticed news release in May. Per state law, the agency is required every six months to recalculate the markup rate upon which the state’s 15% excise […]

California marijuana excise tax to remain stable through 2020 is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/california-marijuana-excise-tax-to-remain-stable-through-2020/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version