Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Friday, 12 June 2020 19:20 Hits: 0

The California state excise tax won’t go up in July as it did in January. The state Department of Tax and Fee Administration (CDTFA) made that announcement in a little-noticed news release in May. Per state law, the agency is required every six months to recalculate the markup rate upon which the state’s 15% excise […]

California marijuana excise tax to remain stable through 2020 is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/california-marijuana-excise-tax-to-remain-stable-through-2020/