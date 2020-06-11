The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

US cannabis retailers take mixed approaches amid pandemic-fueled downturn, with some eyeing costs and others spending more

As the U.S. economy struggles to recover from a recession spurred by the coronavirus pandemic, some cannabis retailers are looking for ways to cut costs while others are ramping up spending on measures to keep their employees and customers safe. Cresco Labs co-founder Joe Caltabiano, who stepped down from his role as president of the […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/us-cannabis-retailers-take-mixed-approaches-amid-economic-downturn/

