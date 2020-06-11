Hexo posts improved third quarter with CA$19.5 million loss

Articles

Canadian cannabis cultivator Hexo Corp. posted a net loss of 19.5 million Canadian dollars ($14.5 million) for the quarter ended April 30 as recreational sales grew and operating expenses shrank from the previous quarter. Hexo’s net loss decreased by 93% from the second quarter, which was marked by a major impairment charge for disposing of […]

