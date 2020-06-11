Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Thursday, 11 June 2020 15:57 Hits: 0

Ohio regulators have recommended adding cachexia, or wasting syndrome, to the list of conditions that qualify for medical marijuana recommendations, which could slightly increase sales for the state’s MMJ dispensaries. The state medical board committee proposed adding that condition but rejected adding autism and anxiety to the list, according to The (Cincinnati) Enquirer. The board […]

Ohio OKs another medical cannabis qualifying condition, rejects 2 others is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/ohio-approves-another-medical-cannabis-qualifying-condition-rejects-two-others/