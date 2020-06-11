The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Ohio OKs another medical cannabis qualifying condition, rejects 2 others

Ohio regulators have recommended adding cachexia, or wasting syndrome, to the list of conditions that qualify for medical marijuana recommendations, which could slightly increase sales for the state’s MMJ dispensaries. The state medical board committee proposed adding that condition but rejected adding autism and anxiety to the list, according to The (Cincinnati) Enquirer. The board […]

