Germany faces potential temporary supply shortage of cannabis flower

The Dutch government agency responsible for exporting medical cannabis sent an email Thursday to its German customers informing of a delay of up to six weeks in the next shipment of medical cannabis. “Due to additional testing needed to release the batches for export, we are momentarily out of stock,” the Dutch Office of Medicinal […]

