Missouri judge allows suit challenging marijuana license caps to proceed

A lawsuit challenging Missouri’s medical cannabis licensing caps and scoring process can move forward toward a potential trial, a judge ruled. A county circuit judge rejected the state Department of Health and Senior Services motion to dismiss the suit filed by four unsuccessful medical marijuana license applicants, according to Law360 and a news release from […]

