Lawsuit: Tilray execs misled investors over ABG cannabis deal

A new lawsuit alleges the top brass of Canada-based cannabis company Tilray misled shareholders and engaged in insider stock sales throughout 2019. The so-called verified stockholder derivative suit was filed by Tilray shareholder Lee Morgan on June 5 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware. The complaint was filed on behalf of […]

