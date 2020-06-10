The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Marijuana company Cresco Labs adds first person of color to board

Cresco Labs, a Chicago-based marijuana multistate operator, appointed Michele Roberts to its board of directors, making the executive director of the NBA players union the first person of color on the board. The Cresco board currently consists of eight white men. The announcement comes a few days after Cresco’s co-founder and former president, Joe Caltabiano, […]

