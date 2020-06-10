Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Wednesday, 10 June 2020

Cresco Labs, a Chicago-based marijuana multistate operator, appointed Michele Roberts to its board of directors, making the executive director of the NBA players union the first person of color on the board. The Cresco board currently consists of eight white men. The announcement comes a few days after Cresco’s co-founder and former president, Joe Caltabiano, […]

Marijuana company Cresco Labs adds first person of color to board is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

