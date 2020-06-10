Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Wednesday, 10 June 2020 19:31 Hits: 0

The Dutch government will start accepting applications in July from potential cultivators for its adult-use cannabis experiment. From July 1 until July 28, companies will be able to apply to grow adult-use marijuana for supply to coffee shops in 10 municipalities around the country. July marks the official start to the preparatory phase of the limited-scope […]

Netherlands to open applications for cannabis grow experiment next month is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/netherlands-to-open-applications-for-cannabis-cultivation-experiment-next-month/