Study: Denver cannabis companies mostly white-owned, lacking social equity

A study by Denver regulators highlighted that marijuana company ownership in the city and county is predominantly white, spurring a debate over the value of the analysis itself and how to improve local business opportunities for people of color. Among respondents, 75% of Denver cannabis business owners were white and only 6% of both cannabis […]

