Bonify resumes selling adult-use cannabis in Canada after suspension

Manitoba cultivator Bonify Holdings Corp. is again selling recreational cannabis in Canada, a little over a year after the company’s license to sell cannabis was suspended for sourcing illicit marijuana and selling it into the legal market. “Bonify will be supplying several different strains to licensed retailers in Manitoba with plans to introduce a wider […]

