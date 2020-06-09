The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Canada exported record amount of dried cannabis in 2019, but mostly to one market

Category: Cannabis Hits: 0

Canadian businesses exported more dried medical cannabis than ever last year, but that growth is expected to be challenged when the country’s main export destination - Germany - initiates local production later this year.

Canada exported record amount of dried cannabis in 2019, but mostly to one market is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/canada-exported-record-amount-of-dried-cannabis-in-2019/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version