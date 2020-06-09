Canada exported record amount of dried cannabis in 2019, but mostly to one market

Articles

Canadian businesses exported more dried medical cannabis than ever last year, but that growth is expected to be challenged when the country’s main export destination - Germany - initiates local production later this year.

