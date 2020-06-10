Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Wednesday, 10 June 2020

Class action lawsuits against cannabis companies are rising, driven by industry growth, stock price volatility, regulatory uncertainties and preventable mistakes by the companies themselves. The trend shows little sign of abating in the short term, but marijuana companies can reduce their exposure by being more transparent and forthright when disclosing their financials, potential of their […]

As marijuana class action lawsuits surge, experts stress accurate, forthright disclosures is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

