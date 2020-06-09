The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

High Times strikes $25M marijuana licensing deal for three markets

Category: Cannabis Hits: 0

The parent company of High Times magazine signed a deal to license its iconic brand and High Times-branded products at 18 operational and planned cannabis dispensaries in Michigan, with additional rights in Illinois and Florida. High Times Holdings on Tuesday touted the value of the licensing deal with Canada-based Red, White & Bloom Brands (RWB) […]

High Times strikes $25M marijuana licensing deal for three markets is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/high-times-strikes-25-million-marijuana-licensing-deal-for-michigan-illinois-florida/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version