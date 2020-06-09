Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Tuesday, 09 June 2020

The parent company of High Times magazine signed a deal to license its iconic brand and High Times-branded products at 18 operational and planned cannabis dispensaries in Michigan, with additional rights in Illinois and Florida. High Times Holdings on Tuesday touted the value of the licensing deal with Canada-based Red, White & Bloom Brands (RWB) […]

High Times strikes $25M marijuana licensing deal for three markets is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

