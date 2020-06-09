The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Massachusetts regulators developing cannabis product catalog

Massachusetts marijuana overseers are taking a new approach to tracking industry inventory – a statewide product catalog listing all the various edibles, pre-rolls, tinctures and more that manufacturers and retailers have to offer customers. The catalog, under development by the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission, is a way for regulators to get a better handle on […]

